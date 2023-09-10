Nangarhar youth wants to take his mobile library everywhere

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A young man has built a mobile library at his own expenses with limited resources to encourage people to study books in eastern Nangarhar province.

Rahmanullah Atal has so far organized more than 20 book exhibitions in public places, schools, universities, parks and educational centers in Nangarhar and Kabul provinces, providing free study opportunity to people. He said his aim was to popularize reading culture in the society and to provide a place to study for girls who have been away from books due to the closure of schools and universities. Information and Culture Department officials say they support the effort of the young man and assure him of help.

Rahmanullah Atal sold his mobile phone his father had given him about 18 months ago and built the mobile library spending 9,500 afghanis. So far, he has arranged 20 book exhibitions in Nangarhar alone.

Atal told Pajhwok Afghan News: “I want to promote book reading culture in society and to provide my sisters the chance to read books”.

He said he used to set up his exhibitions in public places, parks, universities, schools and educational institutes where the youth existed in great numbers.

Atal said he had bought all his books, but he spent more money on exhibitions. He was able to arrange two exhibitions in Kabul. “There are no other expenses on exhibitions except the rent of chairs and tables, and I often use chairs and tables of universities, schools and educational centers,” Atal added.

He plans to organize book exhibitions in all parts of the country, but he faces problems in transportation of books.

“I want to take this library to all provinces, districts and villages of Afghanistan, but I don’t have the means to transfer the books and another problem is the arrangement of tables and chairs”.

On the other hand, Nangarhar residents consider the mobile library of Atal useful in promoting the book reading culture.

Fazal Rahman, who visited a book exhibition arranged by Atal, said such activities were useful for the development of the society and reading culture.

He said: “My request to the youth is to participate in such programs, besides using mobile phones, they should also study books”.

Wais Ahmad, another resident, said he studied many useful books in one of the exhibitions.

He said such exhibitions should be increased so that young people could read books for free and develop interest in studying.

Sediqullah Qureshi, Information Department Director, told Pajhwok: “We support every youth like Atal who spends his time and resources to promote scientific, literary works, especially book reading”. Qureshi said to promote book reading in Nangarhar, his department has established a large library in Jalalabad city, where dozens of young people visit every day.