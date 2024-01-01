Rice export down 7.2

F.P. Report

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia had exported 90,153 tons of milled rice in the first two months of 2024, down 7.2 percent from 97,153 tons over the same period 2023, said a Cambodia Rice Federation’s report released on Saturday.

The country earned a total revenue of 65.4 million US dollars from the export of the commodity during the January-February period this year, also down 9.9 percent from 72.6 million dollars over the same period 2023, the report said. The Southeast Asian country’s rice had been shipped to 50 countries and regions by 40 exporters, it added.

Cambodia exported 11,083 tons of milled rice to China in the first two months of this year, making the gross revenue of 6.81 million dollars. Rice varieties the kingdom exported included fragrant rice, white rice, parboiled rice, and organic rice.

Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul said recently that Cambodia is seeking new markets for its rice, mainly targeting countries that have free trade agreements with the kingdom.

“The Ministry of Commerce is working to promote and open up markets for our milled rice through the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement, the Cambodia-Korea Free Trade Agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and the Cambodia-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement,” she said at the ministry’s annual conference. (APP)