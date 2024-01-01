Rumy Alqahtani to represent Saudi Arabia at Miss Universe beauty pageant

Monitoring Desk

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is all set to make its inaugural appearance at the international level of beauty pageant.

27-year-old Rumy Alqahtani gears up to represent the Kingdom at the prestigious Miss Universe 2024 event in the bustling city of Riyadh.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared her photos expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

While sharing the clicks she captioned:

“Honored to participate in Miss Universe 2024.

“This is the first participation of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition.”

The news sparked excitement among the public.

The lady is in the limelight for her notable appearance at the Miss and Mrs Global Asian event held in Malaysia where she showcased elegance at an international platform.

The decision for Saudi Arabia to officially join the Miss Universe pageant marks a significant departure from its conservative traditions, indicative of the Kingdom’s ongoing transformation under the visionary leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.