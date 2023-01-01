Rupee sheds 21 paisas against Dollar

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee witnessed 21 paisas devaluation against US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 285.82 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 285.61. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 297.5 and Rs 300, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 78 paisas to close at Rs 308.11 against the last day’s closing of Rs. 308.89, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 2.06, whereas a decrease of 80 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 354.76 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs 355.56.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 05 paisas and 06 paisas to close at Rs. 77.83 and Rs.76.21, respectively. (APP)