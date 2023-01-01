Russia says foiled Ukraine drone attack on nuclear plant

MOSCOW (AFP): Moscow said Friday that it intercepted a Ukrainian drone attack targeting a nuclear power plant in a Russian border region, adding there had been no damage on the facility.

Both Kyiv and Moscow are attempting dozens of overnight drone strikes every week in a bid to hit targets behind the frontlines.

“On the evening of October 26, an attack by three enemy unmanned aerial vehicles on the Kursk nuclear power plant was stopped. It did not affect the operation of the station,” the press service of the Kursk nuclear plant, which is close to Russia’s border with Ukraine, said in a statement on social media.

Radiation levels around the plant were at normal levels and power generators were working, it added.

Russia’s defence ministry said Thursday night its air defence forces had intercepted a Ukrainian drone over the Kursk region, but made no mention of the nuclear plant.

Ukraine’s air force said Friday morning it had shot down five Russian drones overnight.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said eight firefighters were injured in a missile attack on a fire station in the city of Izyum in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region.

Ukrainian officials also reported shelling in the southern Mykolaiv region and drone attacks on the frontline region of Kherson.