Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones in Belgorod region

MOSCOW: Two Ukrainian drones were shot down in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor said on Monday.

“Our air defense system was activated in the Belgorod district – a plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down. According to preliminary data, no one was injured by its fragments,” said Vyacheslav Gladkov, according to state news agency TASS.

He added: “Minor damage was done to the facades and windows of three single-family houses in the village of Nikolskoye, and to two cars.”

Additionally, one more drone was downed near the village of Bezlyudovka.

“Air defense systems were working in the Shebekino district – a plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down near the village of Bezlyudovka. Emergency services are verifying data on the consequences. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or damage,” Gladkov said.

Earlier, the governor said that a Ukrainian drone had dropped shrapnel munition in a village in the Graivoron district, damaging a car, but no one was injured.

Gladkov also said that Ukrainian forces fired 44 shells at Belgorod over the past 24 hours.

“In the Belgorod Region, three artillery shells were fired at the village of Shchetinovka, and eight artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlevka. Also in Zhuravlevka, the enemy dropped four shrapnel munitions from a drone. Three airplane-type unmanned aerial vehicles were downed in the village of Solomino. There are no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district,” he said.

Furthermore, he added that “in the Shebekino district, eight mortar shells were fired at the village of Sereda, three mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, three mortar shells at the Pankov settlement and three at the Shebekino automobile checkpoint. There were no casualties or damage in any of the settlements of the district.”

