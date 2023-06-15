Russia says US aims at undermining EU’s economic clout

MOSCOW (AA) : Russia on Thursday claimed that Washington interferes in European affairs to pursue its agenda of undermining the EU’s economic clout.

“Besides targeting Russia and China, one of the hidden objects of Washington’s efforts is the European Union itself, which over the past decades has begun financially not simply to catch up, but overtake the US … (and) which also did well in building relations with Eurasia,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Anadolu.

According to the spokeswoman, the 27-member bloc’s economic success “did not suit Washington,” which is why it started “striking” the European states through interfering in their internal affairs and ruining ties that were built in the Eurasian space.

Expulsions of diplomats is part of a plan to sow divisions between EU and Eurasian countries, she said.



Disinformation campaign allegations

On accusations that Russia was involved in a disinformation campaign against France by creating fake websites of state bodies and media outlets, Zakharova urged Paris to share data with Moscow.

“I urge the French ambassador or the person who is currently responsible for this issue to send us the data in question. I have not heard or seen any complaints from the French Embassy before. Perhaps I don’t know about something, but I will be happy to look at some mirror sites,” she said.

As for the accusations of “undermining democracy,” Zakharova said it is being practiced by France as it does not accredit Russian journalists for media events, creates obstacles in the work of foreign journalists and is involved in building fake narratives about Russia’s policy in Africa.

“For example in Julian Assange’s case, the Elysee Palace simply does not see this problem, does not fight for this person, does not use its own platforms to protect this zealot and fighter for freedom of speech,” she stressed.

Assange, an Australian citizen, is being held in the UK, where authorities approved his extradition to the US last year. He is wanted for his alleged role in espionage and the dissemination of classified US military information.

In 2019, he was dragged out of Ecuador’s Embassy building in London, where he took refuge for more than seven years. If extradited to the US, Assange faces a prison sentence of up to 175 years.

While the UK has agreed to Washington’s demand, Assange has filed an appeal with the court.