Russia special envoy meets with IEA Minister

KABUL (Ariana News): The Acting Minister of Interior Affairs Sirajuddin Haqqani met with the special representative of the Russian President for Afghanistan where a range of issues were discussed.

According to the ministry, both parties discussed relations between the two countries, security issues, the development of trade relations, and Russia’s support for Afghanistan in regional and international forums.

Haqqani in turn called the relations between the two countries “positive” and emphasized that the visits of the representatives of both countries will further strengthen relations.

He also said: “The security created in Afghanistan, is for the benefit of the entire region, including Russia.”

At the same time, the special representative of Russia Zamir Kabulov agreed the improved security benefitted the entire region.

Kabulov also said his country respects the actions of the Islamic Emirate and stated the United Nations should be more understanding of the government.

Kabulov also said Moscow wants to further increase trade relations between the two countries.