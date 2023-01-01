Saad Rafique warns PIA could be grounded in two years

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has warned that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would be shut down in one year or two if there was no “improvement” in the national carrier’s affairs.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Friday, the minister remarked that there was no denying the fact that political parties had recruited more than required employees in the PIA. “If the airline’s affairs do not make a turn for the better then it will be grounded in a year or two,” he added.

Saad Rafique further said that PIA flights to the UK will be restored in three months’ time. He emphasized for PIA’s restructuring, assuring that rights of the employees will be protected. He said that PIA’s flight operation to UK will resume in the next three months which will be followed by resumption of flights to the European Union and the US

The minister, however, made it clear that no employee of the PIA will be laid off.

The minister further said that the services at the Islamabad International Airport will be outsourced after a competitive bidding process

Responding to a calling attention notice, Saad Rafique told the House that about 12 companies have shown their interest in the operations of the Islamabad International Airport. He said the outsourcing process of Islamabad Airport will be completed in next two and a half months.

.He said runways and operational buildings would remain under the control of Civil Aviation Authority.

He told the National Assembly that the time has come to take right decisions. He further said that Islamabad Airport will be outsourced for 15 years.

The minister said airports of Lahore and Karachi will also be outsourced, stressing that best international practices will be emulated at our airports. He assured that employees will not be laid off.