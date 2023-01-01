FO: Pakistan ready to play role for ending Ukraine war

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has expressed the hope that Ukraine conflict will be settled soon on the basis of dialogue and Pakistan is ready to play its part in promoting a dialogue to end this war.

Responding to a question at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Mumtaz Baloch said Pakistan and Russia are friends we have a very solid relationship. She said Pakistan’s engagement with Russia will continue and Islamabad is concerned about sufferings of the civilian population on both sides.

Replying to another question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan has raised his concerns with the Afghan interim authorities at level regarding the use of Afghan soil in carrying out terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan expects that Afghanistan will adhere to its commitments it made with the international community to not allowing any individual or group to use its soil to pose threat to regional peace and security.