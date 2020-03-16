Sammy gets life membership of Karachi Press Club

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Karachi Press Club on Sunday granted a life membership to West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy in a ceremony held at Moeen Khan Cricket Academy in Karachi.

KPC President Imtiaz Khan Faran and Secretary handed over the membership certificate to the Sammy. He was also given traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Sindhi cap.

Sammy expressed his pleasure on becoming the life member of KPC and said, “It is an honour for me to get the membership. I wish I could visit the press club also.”

It is pertinent to note that President Dr Arif Alvi had already announced citizenship and the highest civilian award for Peshawar Zalmi’s skipper Darren Sammy in recognition of his services for the revival of international cricket in the country.