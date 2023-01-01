SAPM Mullick voices concerns over False Flag encounters in Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, stated that India has created an untenable situation for Kashmiris in the occupied region under the pretext of alleged false flag encounters.

Mashaal Malik, in a statement on Friday, expressed that the residences of Kashmiris are being invaded under the guise of military operations.

Mashaal pointed out that for the past four days, the Indian army has imposed a blockade on various areas, such as Baramulla, Kulgam, Pulwama, Rajouri, and Poonch. Within this period, the sense of safety within homes is being violated.

She stated that Indian forces are forcefully entering homes, resulting in property damage. Moreover, a Kashmiri journalist was arrested by the Indian Army after being forcibly removed from his place of residence. (APP)