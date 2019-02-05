Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the team in 2019 Cricket World Cup, says PCB chief

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has announced that Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is currently serving a four-match ban, will be continuing his captaincy for the Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming 2019 Cricket World Cup.

This he announced while addressing to a press conference along with Sarfaraz in Lahore on Tuesday, Mani praised Ahmed for his skills as a captain and a cricketer.

Mani said that Sarfaraz has made great progress since he led the team in the Under-19 World Cup and adding that he has acquired outstanding performance in all formats of the game.

He maintained that for the upcoming series against Australia, Ahmed would continue captaining the team.

Sarfraz thanked the PCB for reposing confidence in him and assured that he would fulfill the expectations.

“I feel proud to be joining the list of cricketers that led the Pakistan cricket team into world cups. We will try our best to perform well,” he said.

“There is only one captain of the Pakistan cricket team and it will remain so,” Mani said while refuting speculations that there may be a change in the team s captaincy ahead of the World Cup.

the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the 2019 Cricket World Cup schedule, and according to it, the first match of the tournament will be held between England and South Africa on May 30.

Pakistan team will play the first match against West Indies on May 31.

Pakistan will face England on June 3, followed by a match against Sri Lanka on June 7.

Pakistan and Australia will face each other on June 12, whereas Pakistan will compete India on June 16 in Manchester.