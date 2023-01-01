Sarsabz Fertilizers shines bright at Pakistan Digital Awards 2023

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Sarsabz Fertilizers has once again emerged triumphant at the highly acclaimed Pakistan Digital Awards 2023. The company has secured three prestigious awards which is the highest number for any company this year.

The Pakistan Digital Awards, known for recognizing excellence in digital marketing and innovation bestowed the awards of “Best Social Media Influencer Communication for Salam Kissan”, “Best Web Series of the Year for Sarsabz Kahani” and “Best Innovative App for Sarsabz Asaan”.

This year’s success at the Pakistan Digital Awards further solidifies Sarsabz Fertilizers’ reputation as a trailblazer in the digital realm. The company’s iconic campaign, ‘Salam Kissan’ which has consistently been recognized and celebrated since 2020 continues to captivate audiences and industry experts alike. The campaign has already secured four awards to date (Best Digital Campaign 2020, Best Digital Campaign on Tiktok 2021, and Best Digital Campaign on Snack Video 2022) showcasing its enduring impact and effectiveness.

The award for “Best Social Media Influencer Communication” for Salam Kissan acknowledges the campaign’s ability to leverage social media platforms and effectively engage with the target audience while the recognition of “Best Web Series of the Year” for Sarsabz Kahani highlights the company’s commitment to storytelling and digital content creation. The web series, with its engaging narrative and informative content, has not only entertained but also educated viewers about the agricultural industry and the vital role played by Sarsabz Fertilizers.

Additionally, the accolade for the “Best Innovative Mobile App” for Sarsabz Asaan reflects the company’s dedication to technological advancements and user-friendly solutions. It’s an innovative mobile app that provides comprehensive solutions to our customers, since its launch Sarsabz has achieved a remarkable milestone of accumulating PKR 100 billion+ in sales through this app.

Rabel Sadozai, the Director of Sales and Marketing at Fatima Fertilizer said, “We are honored to receive these awards at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2023. This recognition underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to innovation in the digital landscape and we are grateful to our dedicated team and valued stakeholders for their unwavering support.”

Sarsabz Fertilizers remains at the forefront of the industry; consistently delivering impactful digital campaigns and embracing cutting-edge technologies. The company’s continuous success at the Pakistan Digital Awards is a testament to its visionary leadership, creative prowess and steadfast dedication to serving the agricultural community.