‘Satisfied’ FM Bilawal attends SCO meeting in Goa

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was welcomed by his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as he arrived at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Goa on Friday.

The meeting of the SCO CFM was scheduled to begin in the morning and by noon, the “decision document” will be signed, which will be followed by a working lunch.

Foreign Minister Bilawal, who is leading the country’s delegation, had arrived in Goa on Thursday to attend the two-day meeting of the SCO CFM.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch said India has given Pakistan no reason to complain regarding Bilawal’s visit to attend SCO moot in Goa. “They haven’t given us a chance to complain. All is well so far,” she told journalists.

When asked if Bilawal’s handshake with his Indian counterpart Jaishankar was reflective of past bitterness, Mumtaz Baloch said: “You are giving it a lot of importance. It was a routine formality.”

Mumtaz Baloch said that it is premature to say that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in India in July.

Speaking to the media after landing in Goa, Bilawal said: “I am happy that I have reached here in Goa to attend the SCO meeting. I hope that the SCO CFM will be a success.”

It may be mentioned here that on the occasion of the dinner hosted by the Indian minister for external affairs in honour of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India shook hands.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the last to arrive at the dinner on Thursday night. When Bilawal Bhutto arrived, Jaishankar stood up from his seat and shook hands with him.

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to cement economic ties

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto held a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin on the sidelines of the SCO meeting in Goa.

The two foreign ministers discussed broad spectrum of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen economic ties and early completion of connectivity projects in particular CASA-1000.

Bilawal, Uzbek counterpart discuss issues

Bilawal Bhutto also held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interests.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, they exchanged views on different issues with special focus on economic ties and enhanced regional connectivity.

Bilawal, SCO SG discuss SCO activities

Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming called on Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, India, Bilawal Bhutto

briefed Secretary General on the activities of SCO in pursuance of vision of SCO leadership.

The Secretary General thanked the foreign minister for Pakistan’s consistent support to SCO and appreciated its constructive contributions towards strengthening regional cooperation, connectivity, peace and prosperity.