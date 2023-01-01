PTI’s Aslam Iqbal booked on torture, assault charges

F.P. Report
LAHORE: A case was registered Friday against former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Aslam Iqbal in Lahore on charges of torture, threat and assault.
The case was registered at Samanabad police station on the complaint of a citizen named Syed Sajjad.
The complainant in the first information report (FIR) maintained that he had shot a video on the occasion of the PTI’s foundation day in a fit of emotion.
He added that Aslam Iqbal and others had mistaken him for an official of an organisation and beat him.