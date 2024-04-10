Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eidul Fitr on April 10

Monitoring Desk

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eidul Fitr on Wednesday (April 10) as the Shawwal moon was not sighted in the kingdom on Monday.

Reportedly, the Pakistan Met Office had predicted that the first day of Eidul Fitr would fall on April 10, as the Shawwal moon might be sighted on April 9.

BREAKING NEWS | The crescent moon was NOT sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10th April 2024.



The crescent moon was NOT sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10th April 2024.

It added that the crescent would be born on April 8 at 11:21 pm and aged between 19 and 20 hours the next day around Maghrib prayers. The crescent could be spotted for over 50 minutes around sundown.

Eidul Fitr is one of the two main Eid events in the Islamic calendar that involves feasts, gatherings, prayers and gift-giving. This Eid is celebrated in the month of Shawwal and continues for three days.