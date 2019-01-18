Saudi Arabia will utilize N-energy for electricity production: Al-Falih

Monitoring Desk

ABU DHABI: Minister of Energy, Industry, and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih announced on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia will use nuclear energy in the production of electricity.

“We will start using nuclear energy in electricity generation in Saudi Arabia through building two nuclear reactors in the next decade. One of the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is the peaceful use of nuclear energy, especially for electricity generation and medical use,” he said.

Al-Falih, who is heading the Saudi delegation participating in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, made the remarks during a visit to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi Emirate.

Al-Falih expressed appreciation of the significant development of the Barakah Plant, and commended the Emirati workforce, saying that they are highly skilled in the nuclear sector and committed to developing their skills and knowledge.

Expressing his admiration for the progress achieved at the Barakah Plant, Al-Falih said, “The success achieved at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant reinforced our belief in our capability to build two nuclear reactors in Saudi Arabia. In addition, we believe there is the potential for collaboration between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in regulatory, operational, and security matters.”

During the tour of the Barakah Plant, Al-Falih and the accompanying delegation were briefed on the latest developments of the plant, and the operational readiness activities that are ongoing at Unit 1, for which construction was completed in May 2018.

The briefings also highlighted the efforts of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation to engage with local companies in order to develop a local nuclear energy supply chain – a key component in developing a sustainable peaceful nuclear energy program. The delegation also visited the Turbine Building, the Station Reactor Building, and the Main Control Room of Unit 1.

Once operational, the four units of the plant will provide around 25 percent of the UAE’s electricity needs while preventing the release of 21 million tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars from the nation’s roads. (Saudi Gazette)