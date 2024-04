F.P. Report

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Al-Safa Palace in Makkah on Sunday.

The meeting was held in the presence of Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, and both officials had iftar with the Kingdom’s crown prince.

Sharif was dressed in the ihram, indicating that he will perform Umrah while in Makkah.