Saudi defense minister to visit White House

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman (KBS) will visit Washington for meetings with senior Biden administration officials, the White House confirmed to NewsNation.

The visit comes amid mounting concerns about the potential expansion of the Israel and Hamas conflict in the Middle East, leading to increased threats faced by U.S. forces in the region.

Khalid bin Salman, who is the brother of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman (MBS), is expected to meet with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and several senators, according to a reportby Axios, citing three sources with knowledge of the trip.



As Israeli forces escalate a ground assault, the U.S. issued a warning.

“We said that if our troops were attacked, we would respond, we responded,” said White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan on CBS “Face the Nation.” “If they’re attacked again, we will respond again.”

In an interview, Sullivan expressed concern about the risk of further escalation in the Middle East. This comes just days after the U.S. military conducted what it referred to as “self-defense airstrikes” in Syria, targeting weapons and ammunition storage facilities used by Iranian forces and groups connected to Iran.



S. defense leaders have stated that these strikes were a direct retaliation for at least 19 attacks on U.S. forces since the Oct. 7 Hamas invasion in Israel.

These attacks, which involved drones and rockets, have led to injuries to 21 U.S. service members.

“We’ve had multiple forces that have been injured in those attacks,” said Rep. James Lankford, R-Okla. “The U.S. has finally pushed back against those Shia militants and on Iran to be able to make it clear we are going to stand up for ourselves in this.”

As the situation continues to escalate, with Israel intensifying its assault in Gaza, Saudi Arabia has recently condemned the operation, writing in a statement, “Any ground operation by Israel would threaten the lives of Palestinian civilians and result in inhumane dangers”

With uncertainty prevailing in the region, many are left wondering about the possible developments ahead.

“I’m not going to predict what the future brings, other than to say that if we are attacked, we will respond,” Sullivan said.

In Washington,two Republican lawmakers mentioned on Sunday talk shows that they anticipate a standalone bill for aid to Israel to be presented on the House floor this week. However, the decision to exclude aid for Ukraine and humanitarian efforts may lead to debate and discussion on Capitol Hill.

President Joe Biden and MBS on a call on Tuesday discussed efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas conflict from widening.