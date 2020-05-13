SC stops PHC from releasing 290 military court convicts on bail

ISLAMABAD(APP): The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday stopped the Peshawar High Court (PHC) from passing interim orders pertaining to the release of 290 military court convicts on bail.

A two-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Amin Ahmed heard the Federal Government’s plea to halt the Peshawar High Court (PHC) from issuing bail granting orders in favour of 290 militants who were convicted earlier by the military courts.

During the course of proceedings, the bench also asked the high court to proceed the matter on merit and issued a notice to all the respondents.

AGP Khalid Javed said granting bail to the convicts would cause an irreparable loss.

The case was adjourned till Monday.

NAB challenges bail granted to Khursheed’s family in assets case: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court to challenge the bail granted to PPP leader Khursheed Shah’s family in the asset beyond means case.

The NAB has challenged the bail granted to Khursheed Shah’s wives, Bibi Gul Naz and Bibi Talat and his son, Zeerak Shah, and nephew.

The bureau has appealed to the court to cancel the bails granted to all the accused in the case and declare Sindh High Court’s (SHC) April 22 decision as null and void.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has contended that Sindh High Court (SHC) overlooked the evidence gathered against the accused and did not investigate the facts correctly.

The bureau has also alleged that the SHC in its decision ignored the rules issued by the Supreme Court.

The bureau told the apex court that Shah spent more than Rs710 million from 2005 till 2019.

It added that the PPP leader and his family were unable to justify the $84,000 in their bank accounts which the bureau came to know after an investigation.

The appeal also stated that Shah and his family were also unable to provide a money trail of the Rs370 million in their bank accounts.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said it was investigating Syed Zeerak Khursheed Shah in a 2008 case involving a 28-acre property.

It was purchased in 2005 under his name when he was of tender age and did not have any source of income.

The bureau has accused Shah’s wives of being involved in disguising the true nature of transactions and laundering proceeds of crime in payments of sale and purchase of 12 immovable properties, adding that they unlawfully and willfully facilitated him.

“They acted in connivance and accumulated assets beyond their known sources of income, which are disproportionate to their known pecuniary sources of income,” National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wrote in the petition, adding that their bail should be cancelled on this basis.