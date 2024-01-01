SCCI chief unveils holistic research reports on KP’s natural resources

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq unveiled comprehensive research reports, compiled by the chamber’ research and development cell regarding natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and potentials in agriculture and fishery sector.

Ishaq said the business community can make contact with the chamber to take advantage of these research study reports.

According to details, the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq presented these research study reports prepared by the chamber’ R&D Cell regarding natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and potential in agriculture and fishery sector during a iftar dinner hosted in honour of executive members of the SCCI here in local hotel, said in a statement here on Tuesday.

The ‘iftar’ dinner was attended by the chamber’ senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, Riaz Arshad, Zahidullah Shinwari, Adeel Rauf, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Sherbaz Bilour, former vice presidents Haji Abdul Jalil Jan, Haris Mufti, former president IAP Malik Imran Ishaq, SCCI’ executive members Imran Khan Mohmand, Pervez Khan Khattak, Muhammad Arshad Siddique, S Minhajuddin, Farhad Asfandyar, Affaf Ali Khan, Faisal Afzal, Muhammad Ismail Safi, along with Muhammad Nadeem Rauf, Sohail Javed, Fazl e Wahid, Saddar Gul, Ishtiaq Muhammad and Shafiq Afridi.

Fuad Ishaq informed on the occasion that SCCI has planned to organise a business conference with the motto: “Watan Kay Maimar – Tajir Aur Sanatkar [traders and industrialists – builders of the nation]” in the second week of May.

The SCCI chief said political leaders, government officials from relevant institutions and representatives of stakeholders and others would be invited to the conference.

He said a joint economic roadmap would be designed during this important moot.

KP was blessed with abundant natural resources, despite availability of oil, gas and electricity and other reserves why our province is lagging behind as compared to the other federating units in the journey of progress, Mr Ishaq remarked.

The chamber president said traders and industrialists are in great trouble in the prevailing circumstances whereas jobs were unavailable to our talented and highly- qualified youth.

Fuad Ishaq said economic growth and prosperity would only come with flourishing business, industries and trade.

Therefore, he urged government and authorities concerned to take pragmatic steps to mitigate business community sufferings and facilitate them, because when traders and industrialists would be prosperous then business and trade could be enhanced, consequently further employment opportunities would be generated in the province and provincial economy would also be stabilized and strengthened.