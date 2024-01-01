Uniformed service of people govt top agenda: Muqam

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Kashmir& Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Tuesday said that provision of uniformed and an indiscriminate services to people was the top priority of the federal government.

Addressing media persons after holding party workers meeting here, the federal minister said that an immature political party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continued using accusations and blame games against other political parties to divert people attention from its poor performance in the province.

He said the leader of the immature political party had wasted time in accusations and blame games, adding had the so called leader concentrated on people welfare, economic and industrial development then today the country would have achieved height of economic success and development.

Federal Minister said leaders did not make through social media rather lead the nation after remained successful in people Court. People of Khyber Pakthunkhwa could not be deceived through hallow slogans any more and will make the immature political party accountable, he added.

Despite winning 92 seats in KP, he said that PTI continued politics of accusations and blame games rather providing relief to it’s people.

He said other provinces were making rapid progress while development race in KP was like that of a turtle race.

Engr Amir Muqam said that handful of elements were using social media tools to keep people away from genuine political leadership but masses would frustrate the negative designs of such elements and make these so called leaders accountable.

Engr Amir Muqam said that he has raised voice at every forum for people of Malakand Division and provided relief to its people after fighting the case of tax and customs duties exemption in federal cabinet in last Govt.

He said his office door was open for all and genuine problems of party workers would be addressed on priority basis. (APP)