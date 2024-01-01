SCCI expresses grief over martyrdoms in Kerman’ bombings

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq held a meeting with the Consul General of Iran in Peshawar Ali Banafshekhah.

During the meeting, the SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq expressed grief over martyrdom in the deadly Kerman bombings, said in a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He expressed anguish and pain on the terrorism incidents in Kerman, a city of Islamic Republic of Iran, in which claimed lives of more than 84 people and wounded many more.

Fuad Ishaq said Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community and people standby the brotherly Islam Republic of Iran and its people in this grief.

He also expressed sympathy with bereaved families and prayed to give Allah courage to them to bear this irreparable loss.

He also prayed for the departed souls and speedily recovery of injured people of the deadly bombings.

Later, the SCCI chief also wrote his condolence remarks regarding the Kerman bombings in a memorial book in the Iranian Consulate in Peshawar.