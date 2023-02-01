Scholarships in Australia: Requirements for student visaPhoto: Online

Monitoring Desk

SYDNEY: As prospective students eyeing Australian universities are now required to submit several documents, as per the updated visa application process.

The list includes English Language Proficiency Test results, official identification documents such as passports, Confirmation of Enrolment (CoE) from the educational institution, and a Genuine Temporary Entrant statement supported by additional documentation.

As part of the character assessment, applicants must provide a Police Clearance Certificate, ensuring a clean background check. This move is aimed at enhancing the overall security and reliability of students entering the country.

Moreover, the new regulations mandate Overseas Student Health Cover, emphasizing the importance of health and well-being during the study period. Students are required to present evidence of their financial capability, either through bank statements for self-sponsored individuals or a scholarship support form for those holding scholarships.

These stringent documentation requirements are designed to streamline the visa application process and uphold the integrity of the student visa system. Education experts suggest that these measures contribute to a more comprehensive evaluation of applicants, ensuring that only genuinely committed and eligible students are granted entry to study in Australia.