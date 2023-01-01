Monitoring Desk

Edinburgh, Scotland: According to the Scotland weather office, the Scotland experience a warm spell as temperatures are set to be higher than average for this time of year.

September is the month of official announcement of kickstarting autumn.

Why Scotland to face heatwave in September?

High-pressure system Hurricane Franklin that is currently sweeping across the Atlantic is the main behind heatwave.

According to the Met Office, tropical storms overseas could result in a warm September for the UK. Meanwhile, forecasters say, the average temperature in the UK for September is around the late teens.

Weather of Glasgow, Edinburgh

But this weekend, weather maps show Glasgow hitting 20C at around 2pm on Saturday, September 2, as well as areas such as Pitlochry, Perth and Stirling.

According to British media, Edinburgh isn’t far behind at 19C, with Ayr, Bathgate and Banff among other areas that will see the mercury peak at 19C.

Taking to YouTube, Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin described how an area of low pressure is to thank for the warmer temperatures we’ll soon be seeing.

Chances of a September heatwave

As for the rest of September, “mostly dry conditions” are set to continue with many areas of the country seeing large amounts of sunshine according to the Met Office’s long-range forecast.

Met Office chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer even suggested that temperatures in some places may reach “heatwave” status.

He said: “Many places can expect to see maximum temperatures rise to 25C or above for several days, which would bring some locations into the realm of heatwave conditions.

However, Scotland is unlikely to get the 25C weather.