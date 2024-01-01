Secretary Blinken’s Call with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi today. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Safadi for the Government of Jordan’s continued leadership in the region, including on efforts to deliver life-saving aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and briefed him on parallel U.S. efforts. The Secretary reiterated the importance of ensuring the Israel-Hamas conflict does not spread further, particularly in the lead-up to the holy month of Ramadan, and discussed continuing U.S. efforts to press Israel to stop extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. He expressed respect for Jordan’s special role at the Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem and emphasized there must be no forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank. The Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to achieving sustained peace through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel.