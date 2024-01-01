Secretary Blinken’s Meets Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in Washington. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Sikorski discussed deepening U.S.-Polish bilateral relations across a wide range of mutual interests, including defense cooperation, our shared democratic values, and energy security and civil-nuclear energy cooperation. The United States and Poland stand united as NATO Allies in support of Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russia’s ongoing aggression.