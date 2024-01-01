Secretary Blinken’s Call with Palestinian Authority President Abbas

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas. Secretary Blinken reiterated that the United States looks forward to working with the new PA cabinet to promote peace, security, and prosperity and urged the implementation of necessary reforms. Secretary Blinken emphasized that a revitalized PA is essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people in both the West Bank and Gaza. The Secretary stressed that the United States continues its urgent work of advancing a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal, which would also facilitate a surge of crucial humanitarian assistance into Gaza and create a pathway to a more enduring peace. The Secretary also underscored the U.S. commitment to the realization of the creation of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel.