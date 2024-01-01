Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the latest battlefield developments and the $300 million package of additional security assistance announced by the United Sates on March 12. The Secretary highlighted the need for the House of Representatives to swiftly pass the national security supplemental. He thanked Foreign Minister Kuleba for the Ukrainian government’s commitment to undertake anti-corruption reforms needed to advance its Euro-Atlantic integration. The Secretary once again underscored the United States’ enduring support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as its people fight to secure their democratic future in the face of Russia’s brutal war of aggression.