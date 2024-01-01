Haider, Imad take Islamabad United to PSL 9 final as Peshawar Zalmi falter

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An unbeaten 98-run partnership between Haider Ali and Imad Wasim scripted a hard-fought victory for Islamabad United over Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 here on Saturday.

Put into bat first, Zalmi got off to a solid start to their innings as their in-form opening pair of Babar Azam and Saim once again laid the platform for a formidable total.

Saim dominated the opening stand while Babar anchored through with a cautious knock until falling victim to Naseem Shah with 72 runs on the board.

He went hard at a length delivery by Naseem but could not get a hold of the cross-batted strike and Shadab Khan took a sensational catch.

Babar scored a scratchy 25 off 22 deliveries with the help of two boundaries and a six.

Saim was then joined by Haris in the middle and the pair made sure to carry on the momentum with their 59-run partnership until the former finally perished in the 15th over.

Saim Ayub remained the top-scorer for Peshawar Zalmi with a 44-ball 73 with the help of six boundaries and four sixes.

Haris followed his footsteps in the next over as he coped with a soft dismissal against Naseem. He smashed three boundaries and two sixes on his way to a 25-ball 40.

Later, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Aamer Jamal’s brisk cameos lifted Zalmi’s total past the 180-run mark.

Naseem Shah led the bowling attack for the United with 3/30 in his four overs while Shadab and Obed McCoy picked one each.

It is worth mentioning here that the winner of Eliminator 2 will take on 2021 champions Multan Sultans in the PSL 9 final, scheduled to take place on Monday at the same venue.