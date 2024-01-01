Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Nurtleu

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu in Washington, D.C. to discuss our shared interest in advancing the United States-Kazakhstan partnership. Secretary Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Nurtleu shared their perspectives on the bilateral economic partnership and noted their commitment to strengthening investment and diversifying Kazakhstan’s economy, including through the Global Methane Pledge and investment in critical minerals. Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of human rights, emphasizing the critical role a free media and vibrant civil society play in fostering an environment conducive to attracting business investment and economic growth. The Secretary reiterated unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russian aggression. He also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment as a reliable partner to Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Secretary Blinken and Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister Nurtleu also discussed their continued support for a strong, connected, and prosperous Central Asian region.