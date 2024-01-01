Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Hussein 

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Fuad Hussein. The Secretary and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister discussed cooperation on security, economic, political, and diplomatic issues under the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement. The two leaders previewed the upcoming U.S.-Iraq Higher Coordinating Committee meeting and Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani’s meeting with President Biden on April 15. The Secretary encouraged efforts to enhance the Baghdad-Erbil relationship, bring economic benefits to all Iraqis, improve Iraq’s energy independence, strengthen Iraq’s ability to fully exercise its sovereignty, and promote stability and security for all Iraqis. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Higher Military Commission process, which will enable the transition to a durable bilateral security partnership between Iraq and the United States and help to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.