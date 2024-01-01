Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting. The two discussed the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine’s progress – in coordination with Allies and partners – as it pursues its goal of Euro-Atlantic integration. They talked about ways to bolster Ukraine’s energy sector in light of continued attacks from Russia. Secretary Blinken also underlined the urgency of Congressional action to help the Ukrainian people to defend their country and their freedom against Russia’s ongoing brutal aggression.