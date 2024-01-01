Securing personnel and ballots caused delay in result announcement, clarifies interior ministry

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD : The Federal Ministry of Interior put doubts at rest on Friday about delay in the announcement of election results saying that it was “due to securing the personnel and the ballots.”

The ministry, in a statement, said “now the situation is satisfactory and the results are expected to flow.”

The ministry said that the media and public concerns about late processing of the results to respective ROs have been reviewed.

“This has been attributed to lack of communication which was result of precautions taken to ensure foolproof security situation.

“The protocols, in ensuring safe custody of both personnel and ballots, are elaborate which consumed significant time.

The situation is now satisfactory and results are expected to be flowing in continuously.”