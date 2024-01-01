Sharifs win national and provincial assembly seats; Barrister Gohar also returns

F.P. Report

LAHORE : Prime ministerial candidate and former premier Nawaz Sharif was declared winner in the National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore), according to unofficial results announced on Friday morning.

The PML-N chief bagged 171,024 votes against former PTI minister and independent candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid’s 115,043.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Nawaz faced defeat against independent candidate Shahzada Gastasap in NA-15 Mansehra.

Unofficial results showed that Shahzada Gastasap secured 74,713 votes, while Nawaz Sharif got 63,054 votes.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has won elections for National and Punjab assemblies. He returned from National Assembly constituency NA-123 Lahore-VII by securing 63,953 votes, according to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Afzal Azeem, who bagged 48,486 votes.

He also won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-158 Lahore-XIV by securing 38,642 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent Yousaf Ali, who bagged 23,847 votes.

Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-159 Lahore-XV by securing 23,598 votes, according to the unofficial results. The runner-up was independent candidate Mehar Sharafat Ali, who bagged 21,491 votes.

Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza has won in NA-118 Lahore-II bagging 105,960 votes after a tough competition, according to the unofficial results. His rival candidate Alia Hamza got 100,803 votes.

PTI-backed candidate Barrister Gohar Ali Khan won National Assembly seat NA-10 Buner, according to unofficial results announced by the returning officer/ECP. He defeated ANP’s Rauf Khan by a big margin. Gohar polled 110,023 votes while Rauf could get 30,302 votes.