Security forces are providing basic health facilities to the locals in Bajaur, Mohmand & Khyber

F.P. Report

BAJAUR : Security Forces are taking steps to provide basic health facilities to the people of Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber.

The construction of basic health units, community health centers and dispensaries in remote areas of the three districts is continue. Till now more than 50 community health centers and basic health units have been established in these districts, including the reconstruction of already established health centers. Additionally, the Frontier Corps North has organized more than 100 free medical camps in these remote areas, benefiting thousands of patients by providing free check-ups and medicines. Moreover, the Frontier Corps North is also playing an essential role in the anti-polio campaign, demonstrating their commitment to providing basic health facilities in these areas. The people are pleased with the services provided by the security forces, expressing their gratitude to FC North for building health centers in the area and said that “With the availability of treatment facilities in the areas, the people can now receive adequate medical care without having to travel long distances”. They said, “This is an excellent example of the dedication of the Frontier Corps North to serving the community and improving their quality of life.”