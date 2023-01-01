Ready to resolve problems of people: Governor

KARACHI (APP): Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday visited Kharadar area and interacted with the citizens.

He said, ‘I am ready to do everything to resolve the problems of the people.’

The Governor said, ‘I am grateful to the people for the title of people’s Governor.’ The citizens were in surprise while seeing the Governor among them.

Kamran Tessori said that the purpose of visiting such places was to meet the people and listen to their problems.

He said that the administration should visit markets and implement official prices.

He said that the Iftari would be held in Governor house during the whole month of Ramazan.

The Governor said that he would visit every place and met the people. He also did 18 Sehri at Kharadar.