Senate adopts resolution seeking ‘severe punishment’ for propaganda against armed forces

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate today passed a unanimous resolution, recommending severe punishment for all those found involved in negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies of Pakistan.

The resolution, moved by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, further recommended that anyone involved in such crime should be disqualified for ten years to hold any public office.

It acknowledged that strong army and other security agencies are indispensable for the defence of the country, especially in view of the hostile neighborhood.

The House expressed deep concern on the negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies on various social media platforms.

The Senate also adopted another resolution unanimously recommended the government to reform the Higher Education curriculum to apprise students of the consequences and risks of drug usage.

It further emphasized to take immediate steps to cater to the needs of all students with diverse cultural backgrounds.

Several bills were introduced in the House today.

These include; “The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, “The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Fatal Accidents (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The National Excellence Institute Bill, 2024”, “The Prevention and Control of Human Trafficking (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Guardians and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Service Tribunals (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The General Clauses (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2023”, “The Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Islamabad Capital Territory Watersides Safety Bill, 2023”, “The Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Pakistan Nursing Council (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, “The Banking companies (Amendment) Bill, 2023” and “The Deposit, protection, corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.”

The Chair referred the bills to the standing committee concerned.

Earlier, at the outset, the lawmakers demanded of the government to listen to the demands of the protesting Baloch people.

They also demanded to provide foolproof security to the political leadership so that election campaign can be run peacefully.

Those, who spoke on the occasion, include Muhammad Akram, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Tahir Bizinjo, Humayon Mohmand, Kamran Murtaza, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Samina Mumtaz Sehri and Behramand Tangi.