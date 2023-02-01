Service Tribunal attached salaries of Secretaries

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal Kaleem Arshad Khan ordered the attachment of salaries of the Chief Secretary, Secretary’s Establishment, Section Officers including S.O. (1-V) & S.O. (Litigation II) Establishment Department due to non-compliance to the orders, on Wednesday.

Service Tribunal chairman ordered the attachment of salaries in execution petitions against government. In his order it was held, the compliance of the judgment of this Tribunal has not been made nor is there any plausible explanation with the departmental representatives of the respondents.

There is nothing shown to the Tribunal that any progress has been made therefore, the Tribunal is constrained to attach salaries of Chief Secretary and Secretary Establishment along with Section Officer (1 V) and Section Officer (Litigation II) of the Establishment Department Peshawar who appeared to be delaying the matter unnecessarily.

The salaries to be attached in the manner under section 60 (1) (i) of Civil Procedure Code, 1908 till further orders or complete compliance of the judgment of the Tribunal. Account General KP Peshawar shall submit report in writing that the salaries of the respondents are actually attached.

Case is adjourned till November 28, 2023. Saleem Shah Hoti Advocate counsel of Petitioners argued that the Respondents were resorting to delay of the matter on lame excuses since February 2023.

The authorized officer had not been deputed and an Assistant of Litigation of Establishment department, Amjid had been appearing in the cases.

The said Assistant has been giving misleading statements in the tribunal. The Tribunal snubbed him and directed that an authorized officer of Grade 17 and above should appear in Tribunal.