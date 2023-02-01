93,000 children missed polio shots in province

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Despite a recent polio vaccination campaign, three polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan this year. During the last month’s campaign, 93,000 children were deprived of polio shots.

According to the emergency operation, when the polio teams arrived, they were told that 70,000 children were not at home, and 16,000 parents refused to give the children drops. Last year, 20 polio cases were reported from this province.

In Peshawar, 8,000 parents refused to vaccinate their children during the Emergency Operation Center campaign. It was also reported that 77,000 children were not at home during the polio campaign.

Three cases of polio were reported from Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year. Poliovirus was also confirmed in different districts of the province.

The deputy co-ordinator said that efforts are underway to eradicate polio from the province. However, the refusal of parents to vaccinate their children is a major challenge.

The authorities have urged parents to cooperate with the polio vaccination campaign and vaccinate their children to protect them from this crippling disease. (INP)