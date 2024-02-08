Shahbaz outlines development plans for Rawalpindi

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Former PM and President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif laid out the party’s plans for major development projects under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif if the PML-N comes into power in the upcoming general election on February 8, 2024.

Shahbaz Sharif was addressing a public gathering at Liaquat Bagh here on Saturday. He also announced ambitious initiatives for Rawalpindi, including the introduction of a blue train and electric buses to enhance public transportation and improve local road infrastructure.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Rawalpindi would be developed like Lahore. He highlighted the importance of the metro bus project and credited Nawaz Sharif for inaugurating the metro bus service from Islamabad to Rawalpindi. He said that an endowment fund was established, and laptops were distributed among the students.

Shahbaz Sharif emphasized their role in providing medical treatment at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) to residents of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Emphasizing the PML-N’s dedication to progress, Shahbaz Sharif recalled their focus on building hospitals, providing free medical facilities, and supporting education during Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

He said that the multi-billion-dollar project of Ring Road would be completed soon, which would be a game changer and would bring prosperity, he added. Shahbaz Sharif also announced a potable water project for Rawalpindi, involving an investment of 30 billion rupees, with a commitment to swift completion once the party assumes power. He criticized the current PTI government for allegedly leading the country toward destruction and failing to deliver tangible benefits to the public.

He emphasized the significance of election day by urging members of the public to vote for the party’s lion symbol, which represents its dedication to reducing poverty and inflation. Tight security arrangements with the police were made on the occasion, whereas the City Traffic Police CTP made a traffic plan to maintain traffic flow.