Shahid Kapoor falls on stage during performance

Monitoring Desk

Goa, India: Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor fell on the stage during a performance at the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor’s power-packed dance performance was one of the biggest highlights of the opening ceremony of the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, on Monday.

However, a video of the actor has now surfaced on social media, which captured him falling on stage during the energetic dance performance.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, Kapoor was performing with a group of dancers, when he turned around for a move and fell down, sticking his foot into a prop. He quickly got up and continued with the remaining choreography though.

After the music stopped, the actor, being a great sport, laughed off the situation and blew kisses to his fans in the audience, who kept cheering for him throughout.

After making a smashing entry on a bike with the ‘Kabir Singh’ score in the background, Kapoor performed on his hit tracks including ‘Mauja hi Mauja’, ‘Dhating Naach’ and ‘Shaam Shaandaar’ among others at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor swept acclaim for his recent OTT outings, crime thriller series ‘Farzi’ and action flick ‘Bloody Daddy’.

Next Kapoor has ‘Deva’ opposite Pooja Hegde and Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.