Shehbaz directs to accelerate countrywide anti-smuggling drive

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, while reiterating the resolve to purge the country of smuggling, on Friday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the countrywide drive against the menace.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to curb smuggling, paid tribute to Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir for his full cooperation with the government in its endeavor against smuggling.

A report of the investigation committee headed by AD Khawaja was also presented in the meeting. The prime minister lauded the committee for identifying the elements involved in misuse of Afghan Transit Trade for smuggling and the officers facilitating them.

The prime minister was told that a list of smugglers, hoarders, and their facilitating officers have been forwarded to the law enforcement agencies and provincial governments. The prime minister directed for removing the identified officers from their respective posts and initiate disciplinary proceedings against them.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also asked the law enforcing agencies (LEAs) and intelligence agencies to cooperate with each other to curb the smuggling. Calling for punishing the smugglers and drug dealers, the prime minister asked the Law Ministry to carry out immediate necessary legislation for the purpose.

Affirming no leniency for looters of public money and their facilitators, Prime Minister Shehbaz directed for the measures to provide alternative earning opportunities and conducive atmosphere to the youths living in the frontier regions. He emphasized more swift and effective monitoring of sale and smuggling of Afghan Transit Trade goods in the country, and called for third party audit of the monitoring system.

The prime minister ordered to ensure complete elimination of sugar smuggling and immediate release of funds to examine the prevalence of drugs consumption at the national level. The meeting was apprised of the smuggling, misuse of Afghan Transit Trade, drugs, besides sugar, wheat, fertilizer, petroleum products and illegal weapons.

It was told that, after consultation with the stakeholders, a national anti-smuggling strategy was in final stage which would be presented for approval. The meeting was told that the law enforcement agencies raided a godown of smuggling goods a couple of days ago in Mastung and confiscated goods worth over Rs10 billion. The prime minister appreciated the law enforcement agencies for their accelerated efforts to curb smuggling. Federal ministers Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanweer Hussain, Dr Musaddik Malik and Azam Nazeer Tarar, Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue, attorney general, personnel of law enforcement agencies and senior officers attended the meeting.

Shehbaz for further strengthening economic, trade ties with Turkiye: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the government’s resolve to further strengthen economic relations and trade partnership with Turkiye. He was talking to a delegation of the Turkish investors which called him here at the Prime Minister Office.

The Turkish investors, expressing confidence in the leadership of the prime minister, took keen interest in investing in Pakistan’s diverse areas. The prime minister said the people of Pakistan and Turkiye had a long-standing brotherly relationship spanning centuries.

He said reforms had been made in the system to take full advantage of the potential of foreign investment in Pakistan. Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci, CEO Terminal YAPI Cenk Coskun and other Turkish and Pakistani officials participated in the meeting.

Federal ministers Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Ahad Khan Cheema, Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior officials also attended the meeting. The delegation thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of previous lives and property due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

He in a message, prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise and offered condolences to the bereaved families. The prime minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured as a result of various incidents occurred due to torrential rains.

He directed the National Disaster Management Authority and other concerned departments to speed up the relief activities in the affected areas. The federal government stood with the provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would provide all possible assistance in relief operations, the prime minister said. He directed not to spare any effort in providing relief to the victims. Besides he also asked to expedite the work for opening roads that had been closed due to rains and landsliding.