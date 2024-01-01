Death tolls increases to 36 in KP rain related incidents

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The death tolls increased to 36 people with 46 other were injured in the rain-flood related incident across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and filling of this report heavy rain continued since last night in most part of the province for which high alert has been issued to all district administration, a report of the Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) said here Friday.

The PMDA report said that as a result of accidents due to heavy rains and flood in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province 20 children, 8 men and 8 women are among the dead while 9 women, 33 men and 11 children are among the injured.

A total of 2391 houses were damaged due to the collapse of walls and roofs in different districts, in which 388 houses were completely damaged and 2003 houses were partially damaged. PDMA report said.

Due to heavy rains, life and financial accidents occurred in different districts of Khyber, Dir Upper and Lower, Chitral Upper, Swat, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Mohmand, Malakand, Karak, Tank, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Buner, Hangu, Battaghram, and Bannu, North and South Waziristan, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Orakzai, the PDMA report issued here revealed.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, PDMA has released 110 million rupees to the administration of the districts affected by the recent rains for financial assistance and relief activities to the families of those who lost their lives.

PDMA has provided relief materials to the affected districts of Swat, Chitral Lower, Bajaur, Kohistan Lower, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mohmand, Dir Upper, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan. The relief supplies include tents, mats, kitchen sets, blankets, beds, tarpaulins, solar lamps and other daily life items, the PDMA report said.

The report said that PDMA along with all related organizations are carrying out relief activities in the rain-affected districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The rains are likely to continue intermittently till April 21 and PDMA had already issued a letter to all district administrations to be alert and take precautionary measures. PDMA Emergency Operation Center is fully operational. People should report any untoward incident at 1700.

15 killed in torrential rains in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan revealed on Friday that 15 people were killed and 10 injured during the recent torrential rains in the province.

In a report, the PDMA said that the casualties were reported since April 12 as the heavy rainfall also damaged the infrastructure. It added that the rain wreaked havoc in 11 districts of the province. The PDMA maintained that 12 roads and two bridges have been damaged in different districts.

The report read that 220 houses were damaged, out of which 60 were completely destroyed and 160 partially affected. “Necessary relief materials have been provided to 16 districts,” the PDMA said. The report added that a survey is being conducted to ascertain the actual number of property losses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rainfall played havoc with various parts of Balochistan submerging the port city of Gwadar. Hundreds of villages have been drowned, link roads and bridges were damaged by water after heavy rainfall on Pak-Iran coastal belt. Sporadic spells of heavy rainfall lashed border town of Chaman and adjoining areas.

Additionally, a great deal of mud dwellings have been destroyed by flash floods brought on by persistent rain on the nearby slopes. The disruption of a railway track resulted in the suspension of train services between Quetta and Chaman. Train service between Sibi and Harnai has been interrupted due to damage to another track at the Spintangi area in the Sibi-Harnai segment.