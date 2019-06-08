Shehbaz says all medical tests are clear

F.P. Report

LONDON: President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said he is medically fit and all of his tests are clear.

While talking to media at Heathrow Airport ahead of his return to country, he said the Joint opposition would devise future strategy with consultations. He said they would launch a protest inside parliament.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif, in his exclusive talk to the Dunya News said he will be returning to Pakistan despite that his doctors have recommended him further treatment.

He stated that he would hold a consultative meeting with senior members of his party upon his return.

Regarding upcoming budget [for the financial year 2019-20], he said a strategy would be formulated in a meeting with other opposition parties.

“Government’s incompetent policies have put devastating consequences for the state’s economy, whereas our good intentions were mocked,” he added.

Mr Shehbaz will return back to the country on June 9, the party’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Friday.

She stated that Mr Shehbaz will arrive in Lahore on Sunday at 4.50am.

On Thursday, his son Salman Shahbaz shared June 8 as the date of his father’s return on his twitter account.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz’s defense counsel, in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme cases against him, had given June 11 as the deadline to the court for his return.

On May 25, his defense counsel had told the court that his client was out of country for medical reasons. The court was pleaded for a 14-day exemption from his personal appearance and a written application was filed to this effect.

Shahbaz was released on post-arrest bail in the housing scheme case, while Hamza was on pre-arrest bail in the sugar mills case.

All the accused persons had already been indicted in Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz, Hamza and his brother Salman Shehbaz had been indicted for building a drainage system, a 10-km nullah for draining of water from the mill, by misusing the authority and misappropriating Rs21 million of public funds for their benefit, for which they pleaded not guilty.