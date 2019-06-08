Dostum warns against Taliban replacement by Daesh

KABUL (Afghanistan Time): First Vice Preisent, Abdul Rashid Dostum has warned that Daesh terrorist group would likely take Taliban’s place in the country’s long time war if the militants abandon insurgency.

Daesh’s branch called Khorasan Province has already made footprints in Afghanistan and has strongholds in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Kunar. The terrorsit group has so far asserted responsibility of several attacks mostly against religious gatherings and scholars.

Dostum told a gathering in Jawzjan province, his birthplace in the north that Daesh presence was a matter of concern in Afghanistan, adding that the terrorist group would take place in the battle ground after Taliban.

Taliban are busy in talks with the US diplomats to find a way for the end of the 18 year war in the country. The two sides have reportedly reached some agreements, but the US envoy for Afghan peace said last month that war would continue in the country even if Taliban stop fighting. He argued that war would continue against other terrorist networks such as Daesh and al-Qaeda.

Dostum said his supporters that he had shared his concern over Daesh threat with President Ghani, but assured them that “Afghan soldiers would take revenge”.

Taliban have also held two meetings with some politicians from Kabul, but have refused to negotiate with the government of Afghanistan.