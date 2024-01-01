Shehbaz will PM, Zardari to become President as PPP, PML-N to form govt

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced that the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are set to forge a coalition government, with PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif slated to reassume the role of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad following discussions with a delegation from the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) regarding the formation of the government at the federal level, the PPP chairman said that candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) fell short of securing a simple majority to govern at the federal level.

“In light of our combined strength, both PPP and PML-N now possess the necessary numbers to establish the government,” stated Bilawal.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the PPP is grateful to PMLN for supporting the PPP candidate co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for the slot of President of Pakistan.

Speaking at the press conference, PMLN president Shehbaz Sharif said the PMLN will support Asif Ali Zardari to become the president of Pakistan.

He said the PPP and PMLN are in a position to form a coalition government, adding Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), MQMP and PMLQ are their allies.

He said the coalition government will be run with the consultation of its allies, adding the joint the government will ensure prosperity and economic stability in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said they had asked the PTI-backed independent candidates to form the government, if they had required numbers for the formation of a new government, adding the PMLN asked them that the party was ready to sit on opposition benches, if the independents formed the government.

Addressing the joint press conference, PPP Cochairman Asif Ali Zardari said the coalition government was going to be established because none of the party had a simple majority to form the government.

The PPP leader said the joint government will make efforts to come up with expectations of the people of Pakistan.