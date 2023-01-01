Sheikh Rashid says he hasn’t fled country like Nawaz and Zardari

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday he was miles away from corruption thanks to the prayers of his mother and the masses.

He said he didn’t run away from the country like Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Ishaq Dar had done.

He was commenting on the move under which the interior ministry had cancelled the diplomatic passports of 10 leaders associated with the former PTI government.

Using microblogging website Twitter, the seasoned politician said he had served as federal minister 16 times, addressed the United Nations and also worked for the country’s nuclear technology. But, he added, that his “citizenship” and passport were cancelled. (NNI)