Political leadership needs to play role to eradicate uncertainty: Shahzad Waseem

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in Senate, Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem has urged the political leadership for playing due role to eradicate the prevailing uncertainty in the country saying one cannot illuminate his house by setting it on fire.

During conversation with media in Islamabad on Saturday, he said that May 9 incidents are condemnable and unacceptable. He termed May 9 as darkest day of the country’s history.

Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that four clans of his predecessors had endowed their lives for defence of country. He said that it was his responsibility to play parliamentary role for the countrymen and expressed his hope that his companion Senators would extend all out support for this national cause.

Commending the role of Pakistan army in defence of the country, he said that a strong army was vital to save the country of foreign assaults and sovereignty of country.

The opposition leader in Senate further stated that enemy of Pakistan considered Balakot attack to be its victory but Pakistan army gave it benefitting replying forcing it to flee.

Shahzad Waseem said that he was PTI’s Senator therefore was Opposition Leader in Senator and being Opposition Leader, has key responsibilities. He called for tackling the challenges confronting the country diplomatically. (INP)